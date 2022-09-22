Kevin Holland hints at MMA retirement with mysterious posts on Instagram

UFC welterweight contender, Kevin Holland, has hinted at a potential retirement from professional mixed martial arts on his official Instagram – posting a couple of rather cryptic messages.

Holland, who competed just earlier this month at UFC 279, co-headlined the event against short-notice opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, suffering a first round D’Arce choke loss to the Chechen force on just a day’s notice.

The defeat snapped Holland’s run of two consecutive victories since his move to the welterweight ranks however, the Riverside striker entered fight week tied to a clash with fellow Californian striker, Daniel Rodriguez.

Making his welterweight drop at the beginning of this year, Holland stopped the duo of promotional alum, Alex Oliveira, and then veteran, Tim Means, before dropping defeat to Chimaev.

Kevin Holland hints at a retirement from professional mixed martial arts

Teasing what would come as a shock retirement from the sport, Kevin Holland took to his Instagram account, posting “I’m out”.

“Had a good run,” Kevin Holland posted on Instagram. “30 in a little over a month, got paid, I’m out. Next career choice?”

Kevin Holland is retiring???? pic.twitter.com/pIvbQFcD2R — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 22, 2022

Also on his official Instagram story, Holland posted, “Retired before 30 (salute emoji).”

Boasting a 23-8(1) professional record, Holland, who competed on Dana White’s Contender Series prior to his signing with the organization, competed exclusively at the middleweight limit prior to his drop to welterweight at the start of this year.

Landing eight wins at the weight class, Holland defeated John Philips, Gerald Meerschaert, Alessio Di Chirico, Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and former undisputed Strikeforce middleweight champion, Jacare Souza during his stint at middleweight.

During a splendid 2020 for Holland, he landed five victories at the middleweight limit – a division record, as well as tying records previously set for outright wins in a calendar year by Roger Huerta, and Neil Magny.