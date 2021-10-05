The UFC wasted no time in re-booking Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus, just days after their controversial no-contest finish at UFC Vegas 38. As first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Holland and Daukaus will look to settle the score at UFC Vegas 42 on Nov. 13.

The highly-anticipated Holland vs. Daukaus fight came to a grinding halt after the two clashed heads just minutes into the fight, but the fight wasn’t officially ruled a no-contest until Daukaus sunk in a fight-ending submission. Holland took the worst of the head-clash but managed to somehow recover and work back up to his feet.

After referee Dan Miragliotta took a few minutes to speak with Herb Dean about the situation, the fight was ruled a no-contest, and Daukaus was not granted the submission victory.

Luckily for UFC fans, lightning more than likely won’t strike twice on this matchup between Holland and Daukaus. It’s a massive fight for both fighters, especially for Holland who is coming off of back-to-back losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

Holland and Daukaus seemed very keen on an immediate rematch following the bout; especially Daukaus, who looked visibly upset with the decision to not rule the fight in his favor.

Holland had one of the most remarkable calendar years in combat sports in 2020, winning five straight bouts including an incredible knockout from his back against Jacare Souza. He also earned knockouts over Joaquin Buckley and Anthony Hernandez.

One of the biggest issues that Holland has had over his young UFC career had been his takedown defense and overall grappling game. He worked with former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier leading up to the fight with Daukaus but didn’t get much of an opportunity to showcase improvements.

We’ll hope to earn answers to those questions when Holland and Daukaus go to battle once again in just a few weeks.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus?