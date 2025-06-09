UFC Athlete Kevin Holland Shares Awkward Moment With Boxing Icon Mike Tyson

Kevin Holland was quick to share a moment with Donald Trump following his big win at UFC 316, but he completely ignored boxing icon ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, who was standing just a few feet away.

Holland landed one of his most impressive victories to date over the weekend, submitting Vicente Luque via submission in the opening round of their main card opener.

Asked about snubbing Tyson during his post-fight interview backstage, ‘Trailblazer’ revealed that it wasn’t the first time he’d overlooked the former heavyweight champion, suggesting that maybe he’s subconsciously avoiding the legendary pugilist.

“Did I see Mike Tyson cage side? Damn, I missed it,” Holland said. “That’s the second time Tyson’s been right there, and I didn’t say anything to him. I must be scared of the [expletive] or something. Mike Tyson’s a legend. I don’t want him to bite my ear off or knock my head off, so I see him, I go the opposite way.”



Anytime Trump turns up at a UFC event, it always feels like the fighters are more interested in getting a candid moment with the POTUS than actually winning their fight, let alone paying attention to anyone else in their immediate surroundings.

Kevin Holland calls out Trump’s biggest fanboy at UFC 316

Interestingly, moments after dapping up ’47’ during his cageside celebration, Holland called out Donald Trump’s No. 1 fanboy, Colby Covington.

“I’d like to keep building myself at 170 pounds, I love [185] but me, I’m professional these days,” Holland said in his post-fight interview. “And I think I can stay here at 170 and make some noise. So Colby Covington, man, you’re the worst guy in the welterweight division, and I like beating up on sorry people. Luque was a tough fight. Colby will be an easy one. Book us in the summertime or book us in the fall.”

Despite being one of the least exciting fighters in welterweight history, Covington has carved out a career for himself thanks to his persona as an unapologetic mega-level MAGA enthusiast. Unfortunately, the schtick is beginning to wear thin with fight fans after ‘Chaos’ came up brutally short against Joaquin Buckley in December.

Covington is 2-4 since 2019, and his last win over a fighter still on the UFC roster came more than seven years ago.