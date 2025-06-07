Kevin Holland stops Vicente Luque with D’Arce choke in dominant win – UFC 316 Highlights

Perennial welterweight contender, Kevin Holland has wrapped up the biggest win of his recent divisional stint so far, submitting stalwart top challenger, Vicente Luque with a second round D’Arce choke in the pair’s main card opener at UFC 316.

Holland, who had been sidelined since snapping a two-fight losing skid back in March, where he bested the returning, Gunnar Nelson in a unanimous decision win at UFC Fight Night London.

As for Brazilian-American star, Luque, the perennial contender had most recently taken out Themba Gorimbo with a devastating opening round win back in December of last year.

And tonight, turning in another submission win at the welterweight limit, Holland would smash Luque early with a massive right elbow, creating a sizeable hematoma above the former’s left ear.

In the second round, Holland would captilize on an exchange, eventually locking a D’Arce choke on Luque — turning in another dominant win.

Following his win tonight over Luque, Holland staked his claim for a summer clash with former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington, too.

Below, catch the highlights from Kevin Holland’s submission win at UFC 316