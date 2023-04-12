Returning to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since February 2021, former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum has suggested a potential title re-run with newly minted undisputed gold holder, Israel Adesanya in the future.

Featuring in a featured preliminary bout at UFC 287 last weekend in Miami, Florida – former interim middleweight title challenger, Gastelum managed to take home a close, unanimous decision victory over Chris Curtis.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid to former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker, and one-time title challenger, Jared Cannonier, Gastelum, who sits at #11 in the official division rankings following UFC 287, most recently defeated Ian Heinisch prior to his judging win over Curtis.

Kelvin Gastelum weighs up rematch with Israel Adesanya

And off the back of his decision win, San Jose native, Gastelum claimed he would be foolish not to pursue a final title push, and furthermore, a rematch with Adesanya.

“We got the win, mission accomplished for now,” Kelvin Gastelum said following UFC 287 on his YouTube channel. “I’m back on my feet. This is like I said, the renaissance of K.G. I’m ready to take it to another level. I’m ready to go all the way this time. All the way to the belt. Maybe a rematch with Izzy (Israel Adesanya), who knows? That’s the goal, why not?”

“People want to see that fight [rematch],” Kelvin Gastelum explained. “I want to be champion. I’m not just saying that just to say it, I mean that. So, that’s where I’m working towards. I’m talking to my manager about what the next steps are.”

Initially sharing the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 236 back in April 2019, Gastelum suffered a unanimous decision loss to Adesanya, despite pushing the City Kickboxing staple the distance and to his limit over the course of five rounds.

Headlining UFC 287 last weekend, Adesanya reclaimed his undisputed middleweight title against Brazilian rival, Alex Pereira – capturing the crown with a second round knockout win.