Kelvin Gastelum Medically Cleared To Fight, Reveals Desired Opponent

Kelvin Gastelum has received the all clear from doctors to return to fighting action.

The former interim UFC middleweight title challenger took to Twitter and revealed that doctors have cleared him to fight and return to training at 100 percent effort:

“I’m a lil too excited! Lol The Dr. just cleared me to fight and start training 100% After the war I had with stylebender I had to make sure to take time off and make sure when I get cleared, I was physically, brand spankin new. 11 weeks later that day is here!!”

In a follow-up Tweet, Gastelum revealed that he is eying a November return date:

“11 weeks later that day has come and I’m ready to start looking for a return date! And my eyes are set for November. I want to thank you all for the continued support! Let’s continue this mission for gold!”

Finally, in a third Tweet, Gastelum revealed he believes a fight with rising contender Jack Hermansson is the fight to make:

“My time table for my return inside the octagon is November. No doubt about it. @ jackthejokermma is the fight to make.”

Hermansson has been on an amazing run as of late. The 31-year-old is currently on a four-fight win streak, and has showcased some tremendous grappling ability. In his last outing, “The Joker” earned a unanimous decision victory over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the main event of UFC Florida back in April.

Since, Hermansson has been searching for a notable opponent to get him in the title conversation. Gastelum could certainly be that man. In his last fight, the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner came up short against Israel Adesanya for the interim 185-pound title. A victory over a rising contender in Hermansson could shorten his own road back to the title.

Do you think a fight between Hermansson and Gastelum makes sense at this stage?