Kelvin Gastelum: Israel Adesanya Defeat ‘Burns In My Soul’

Spread the word!













Kelvin Gastelum remains haunted by his defeat to Israel Adesanya last year.

Exactly one year and a day ago, Gastelum collided with Adesanya for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236 with the winner getting the opportunity to face then champion Robert Whittaker.

Although the 28-year-old had a promising start in what was an epic back-and-forth war, it was Adesanya who eventually came out on top as he scored multiple knockdowns in the fifth round to come away with the unanimous decision verdict.

And for Gastelum, the fact that he came close to UFC gold still “burns” in his soul.

“I’m very proud of the effort that I put in that fight and what we did in that fight despite the circumstances, and I’m very proud of that fight because I got to do a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do in a lot of other fights,” Gastelum told MMA Junkie. “I’m very proud of it. At the same time though, this is not why I got into the sport, to say and look back, ‘I almost did it. I was this close.’ No, man. I’m not going to be one of those people.

“I’m not really worried about it right now, but when people ask me, and they’re like, ‘You were this close,’ it sucks. It burns in my soul. It burns in my heart to know I was that close, and I just won’t let it happen again.”

Adesanya has since gone on to become the undisputed middleweight champion while Gastelum would suffer his second loss in a row after getting outpointed by Darren Till at UFC 244 in November.

Gastelum admitted he would have been better off taking more time on the sidelines than returning seven months after the beating he took against Adesanya.

Regardless, that’s in the past and the former title challenger is now looking to return to the win column. He has no idea who his next opponent could be, but he does have a three-man shortlist headed by Jared Cannonier.

“He’s at that level,” Gastelum said of Cannonier. “He’s a dangerous guy, and everybody recognizes how dangerous he is. That would be another big name. If you beat him, you’re right there, too, you know? That would be another guy.

“I don’t know. There’s a couple options. I just don’t know who the matchmakers would want me to match up with for the next fight, but I mean, I’m hoping for anybody: Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Jack Hermansson.”

One thing is for sure — Gastelum still hopes to achieve plenty in his career.

“I’m glad I’m taking this time to heal my body, heal my mind, heal everything, you know, and just get ready to make another run once again,” Gastelum added. “I’m still young. Man, I’m 28 years old. I’m not even 30. I haven’t even hit my prime yet.

“I still believe in myself. I still believe I’m going to be champion.”

Do you think Gastelum can still become middleweight champion?