Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg trade verbal blows following rumors of a cross promotional super fight: “Your own manager said you can’t sell a PPV…”

Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg are two of the most popular fighters in women’s MMA. The two stars have embarked on a twitter battle sparking rumors of a potential super-fight.

Cyborg recently announced that she will be making her long-awaited professional boxing debut on Sept. 25 against Simone Silva. After hearing the news, Harrison reacted on Twitter which sparked a back-and-forth between the two.

What Irony? Your own manager said you can’t sell a PPV…if that isn’t a red flag. — CrisCyborg.com Boxing Debut Sept 25th (@criscyborg) August 10, 2022

On second thought, u can have my purse if U win. Keep yours when u lose b/c you’re gonna need it. — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) August 10, 2022

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Harrison called for a winner-take-all fight. She also agreed to full drug testing ahead of their potential bout.

“We can do winner takes all or we can do, when she loses, she gets to keep her purse. If she needs help getting the deal signed, I will call Peter Murray myself and Donn Davis and ask them, whatever price she wants, I will speak to them on her behalf.”

“I will go through a full USADA drug testing. I will get drug tested everyday from now until the fight if she’s worried about that and she doesn’t have to be drug tested at all. The only thing I ask is that they allow elbows.”

Harrison also reacted to Cyborg’s boxing debut and opponent. When asked about her tweets, the 32-year-old referred to the criticism she receives for fighting opponents with losing records.

“Oh you know, the “cans”, I fight the “cans”…(Cyborg’s) fighting someone who’s 17-21 in boxing.”

The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist is undefeated in MMA. After testing free agency, she resigned with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in March. Her new two-year contract made her the highest paid fighter on the roster and across women’s MMA. She last fought in July, where she picked up a TKO win over Kaitlin Young to secure her second-straight PFL championship.

Kayla Harrison has called for better competition

An interpromotional super-fight with Bellator’s Cris Cyborg would increase Harrison’s status in the sport.

Cyborg is regarded as a pioneer in women’s MMA. Bellator’s Featherweight Women’s Champion has spent over 15 years in the sport and is 26-2 in her career. The 37-year-old has notably fought for Bellator, UFC, Invicta and Strikeforce, where she captured gold in each promotion. She recently secured a unanimous decision win over Arlene Blencowe in April at Bellator 279.

Harrison believes she’s the best women’s fighter in the world and has called her shot against Cyborg, one of the biggest names in the sport. They each have respective bouts lined up but in the meantime, the two continue to increase anticipation for a Bellator and PFL super-fight down the line.