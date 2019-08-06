Kayla Harrison Vows To Beat Cris Cyborg If She Comes To PFL

Spread the word!













Cris Cyborg was recently released by the UFC and is now the top free agent available in mixed martial arts (MMA). Promotions like Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and RIZIN, all seem interested in her, so where she will sign is to be determined.

But, if she goes to PFL and jumps up to 155 pounds, Kayla Harrison knows she can beat the former UFC women’s featherweight champion.

“I think that she would fit right in at the PFL,” Harrison said to TMZ Sports (h/t MMA Fighting). “First of all it’s 155 pounds so she wouldn’t be dying to make the weight like she does at 145 and I think that there’s not really anybody else out there that’s gonna give her – I’m gonna beat Cris Cyborg if she comes to the PFL and I don’t think any other organization can offer her that.

“Plus it’s a win, you fight, you move on type of atmosphere so she’s not gonna have to worry about the promoters liking her or not liking her which seems to be a big problem for her. If you win, you get to continue.”

Throughout her career in the UFC and in Invicta, not many girls wanted to fight Cyborg. Yet, Harisson wants the fight to happen and is confident she can beat the knockout artist, as it would only strengthen her name and popularity.

“Of course (I want that fight) I shine brightest under the lights,” Harrison said. “The more pressure the better I do. There’s a reason I have two Olympic gold medals and it’s not a coincidence. I love the spotlight, I love to shine, I love the pressure. I feel like we grow at the edges of our experience. And when we’re uncomfortable, is when we’re growing and that’s what I want to do. I want to be the best possible version of Kayla I can be.”

Cyborg has yet to say anything regarding where she will sign. She still could very well be under contract, as there is no written proof her three-month negotiation window with the UFC is no more. Yet, if she is a free agent and decides to go to PFL, Harrison believes there is a perfect spot for her.

“Hi Cris, listen, I heard you lost your job but if you’re interested, the PFL has a very special place for you, it’s second.”

Would you want to see Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison in the PFL?