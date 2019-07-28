Dana White Thinks Cris Cyborg Wants ‘Easier Fights’

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White thinks Cris Cyborg sees herself in the twilight of her career and as a result, would like some easier fights at this stage.

Cyborg bounced back from her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes with a dominant decision win over Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 last night. However, Cyborg was cut for the first time and struggled to put an impressive Spencer away.

Still, she got the win and would later call for a rematch with Nunes. White, however, still maintains that she doesn’t want the fight and would even be happy with leaving for another promotion to get easier opponents.

“After watching her fight tonight, and after her last fight, I don’t blame her for not wanting to fight Amanda Nunes,” White told ESPN (via BJ Penn). “Cyborg has been around for a long time. In my honest opinion, Cyborg sees herself in the twilight of her career, and I think she would like some easier fights. There’s nothing wrong with that. Many fighters have left here wanting easier fights and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“When you get to a certain age and a certain point of her career and you look like Cris tonight (against Felicia Spencer), if that’s Amanda Nunes, it’s a whole different ballgame. I don’t blame her for that, I’m not criticizing her for that, but these are facts. I’ll make the fight is Cris wants to fight Amanda, and Amanda wants that fight.”

While White still believes Cyborg doesn’t want the rematch, they were later seen discussing it backstage. However, if the former featherweight champion does want to leave for another promotion, it’s certainly possible. Her fight against Spencer was the last on her deal and she has already spoken of testing free agency.

Do you agree with White? Or do you think Cyborg has made it clear she wants to fight Nunes?