Breaking: Dana White Announces He Will Release Cris Cyborg From UFC Contract

UFC president Dana White has announced that he will be releasing Cris Cyborg from her contract, adding that she is free to leave for any other promotion.

Cyborg has recently accused White of being a liar and damaging her brand after the latter has insistently claimed that she is afraid of taking a rematch with Amanda Nunes. Following her UFC 240 win over Felicia Spencer this past weekend — the last fight on her deal — the two confronted each other and it seemed like a compromise would be met.

Later on, however, Cyborg claimed if there was any chance of her re-signing with the promotion, it would only be if White apologized for his all past actions. That doesn’t look like happening as in a recent interview, White revealed he would be releasing her from her contract:

“All this other bullsh*t that she’s putting out there,” White said of Cyborg. “Again. To avoid fighting Amanda Nunes. Message received, I get it. I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal.

“I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

It’s an odd situation, especially as Cyborg has continued to campaign for the Nunes rematch. However, White seems to believe she doesn’t want it — and if that’s the case, she has no place in the promotion:

“I’m giving it up,” White added. “You’re not being bullied. I’m going to let you go. If you don’t want to fight Amanda and you don’t want to be here that bad, then why would I want you here?”

What do you make of this news? Is White making the right decision?