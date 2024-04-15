Dana White floats Kayla Harrison – Amanda Nunes fight after UFC 300 debut win: ‘It would be fun’

After witnessing Kayla Harrison’s domination at UFC 300, Dana White was very excited about the idea of her facing a UFC legend like Amanda Nunes.

Nunes was even paying close attention to the Harrison and Holly Holm fight, much to the pleasure of White. Nunes posted a video of her reacting to Harrison’s performance on her social media accounts, and it could be perceived as a good indication that she may be the next opponent for Kayla Harrison.

Nunes stepped away from the game in June of 2023 after a win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289. At the time, she was widely regarded as the greatest Women’s combat sports athlete of all time and is still largely held in the same esteem today. Upon stepping away from the game, she had a recently born child, and it made sense that she’d be taking her leave. She did, however, also leave the door open for another fight or two in the future.

Dana White Speaks on the potential for an Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison fight

At the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White was very honest about his feelings. When asked if he saw Nunes’ reaction on social media, he replied in the affirmative.

“I did, I like it,” White told media members (H/T MMA Junkie). “I thought she retired too soon anyway. I like that she’s intrigued by this fight. I love it.”

“I love Amanda,” Dana White continued. Amanda and I have an incredible relationship. I think that she’s the GOAT in all combat sports female. So if Kayla can go in there and win a title, it would absolutely be fun to see her come back and try to grab it.”

The two fighters were actually former training partners, once upon a time. Both Women trained at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, but eventually Nunes left the gym towards the end of her career.

“Let me tell you what, so going in against a legend like Holly, who’s got tons of time in the octagon, I don’t care what level Kayla Harrison has competed at, I guarantee you she had some serious jitters tonight,” White said. “She came in there and performed, and she literally put it to an absolute legend of all of combat sports. Obviously, a big night for her and a big win.”

Are you interested in seeing Dana White put together an Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison fight?

