Kayla Harrison releases first statement ahead of UFC 300 debut following PFL move: ‘My time is now’

Former PFL champion, Kayla Harrison discuses her decision to sign with the UFC instead of resigning.

The UFC recently made a surprise announcement, sharing that Harrison would be debuting for the promotion at UFC 300 against former champion, Holly Holm. The fight will be down at bantamweight, which Harrison has never made in her career – fighting at mostly 155lbs and 145lbs.

Breaking News: UFC has signed Kayla Harrison!#UFC300 Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison pic.twitter.com/jQeLItwQmO — danawhite (@danawhite) January 24, 2024

Only losing once in her MMA career, Harrison has won two PFL tournaments, netting herself two $1 million cheques. This is not on top of whatever PFL have paid her, the former Olympian seemed to have a good thing going for her – one of PFL’s biggest stars and fighting for good money against lesser competition.

There had been rumblings of Harrison taking on Amanda Nunes, but after nothing materialised, it seemed unlikely fans would see her in the UFC. Harrison discussed the decision to leave the PFL on her Instagram

When I started competing, my goal was to be the best…the Olympic champion of #MMA,” Kayla Harrison began.“The @UFC presents me with the opportunity to be just that. It’s been an amazing journey to reach this point, and I’m grateful for every step along the path. The highs and lows have all shaped me and made me an even better version of myself. God’s timing is perfect, and I am sure of one thing: My time is now. Let’s goooooo!”

Will weight be an issue for Kayla Harrison?

While Harrison signing for the UFC is exciting news, there have been concerns on whether she would be able to make the 135lb limit and do it safely. However, UFC CEO Dana White claims that the 33-year-old has completed test cuts and said ‘She’s already made 135 a couple of times.’

How do you think Kayla Harrison will do at UFC 300?