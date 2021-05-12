It’s safe to say that Kayla Harrison doesn’t agree with UFC president Dana White’s assertion that the reigning PFL women’s lightweight champion isn’t ready to make the jump to the UFC.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Harrison was asked about her reaction to White’s comments and denial that she’s ready for the sport’s biggest stage.

“If Dana is ready to pay me a lot of money, I’m ready to make him a lot of money,” Harrison said. “I’ve stated many times that I’m ready to face the best in the world.”

Harrison is currently under contract to defend her lightweight title through the 2021 season. Beyond that, it’s unclear what could be next for the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist.

In her most recent fight, Harrison dominated Mariana Morais at PFL 3 just last weekend, leading to a finish in her first fight of the new season. Harrison is the frontrunner to earn the PFL women’s lightweight title once again as she awaits her next opponent for this summer.

It all started when White sat down with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter and gave his opinion on Harrison’s transition to MMA and a possible signing with the UFC in the near future.

“I mean, when she feels like she’s ready, I’m always looking for the best possible people to come in and fight,” White said. “I don’t know if she’s ready.”

Harrison currently trains at American Top Team in Florida alongside some of the best in the business, including UFC women’s double champion Amanda Nunes. Harrison and Nunes have long been rumored to be on a collision course at some point in their careers, but the two teammates have squashed and denied a fight happening any time soon.

What do you think about Kayla Harrison joining the UFC at some point? Does she have what it takes to beat Amanda Nunes and other top UFC women?