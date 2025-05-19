Kayla Harrison plays down weight cut worries pre-UFC 316: ‘I have a really good team around me’

Ahead of her return to action at UFC 316 next month, incoming bantamweight championship challenger, Kayla Harrison has once more dismissed concerns about a potential weight cut mishap — suggesting his team is more than solid enough to guide him over the line.

Harrison, who co-headlines next month’s first of two flagship events, will take on two-time champion and bitter rival, Julianna Pena for the divisional crown in New Jersey.

Sidelined since her title eliminator win over perennial challenger, Ketlen Vieira back in October of last year, Ohio native, Harrison had debuted just last year at UFC 300 with a second round rear-naked choke win over promotional alum, Holly Holm.

A two-time Olympic gold medal winner to boot as well as a two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner, Harrison has competed just twice at the bantamweight limit in her career.

Kayla Harrison confident of weight cut ahead of UFC 316 return

And on both of those occasions, she has made weight successfully for her fights with Holm and Vieira. But now forced to make championship weight of 135lbs for her title fight with Pena at the beginning of next month, Harrison has been quick to play down doubts issued by fans.

“I feel great,” Kayla Harrison told ESPN MMA. “I actually feel better now at 34, probably, than I did at 24. I think with age comes a little bit of wisdom and taking care of yourself in a different way. When I was a kid, I joke about this, but I won the Olympics on pizza rolls and Diet Coke.

“I just was-I was an idiot, you know?” Kayla Harrison continued. “I didn’t know what I was doing. And now I have a really good team around me. I eat super clean, organic, all the crunchy stuff that everyone makes fun of. Me and my family, we eat like that now. It’s got me feeling really good.”