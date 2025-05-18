Kayla Harrison Claims Julianna Peña Has Just One Strength In Their UFC 316 Title Clash

Kayla Harrison and Julianna Peña are set to face off in a highly anticipated UFC title fight. Both athletes bring impressive credentials to the octagon, but Harrison believes she holds a clear advantage in every area of the bout aside from one.

Kayla Harrison Ready to Show the Difference Between “Good and Great” Against Julianna Peña

The US-born Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo plus two PFL world titles, is confident that her skill set will prove superior. Julianna Peña, meanwhile, is a seasoned UFC veteran and current champion known for her aggressive style and toughness.

In preparation for the bout, Harrison has been vocal about the contrasts she sees between herself and Peña. Speaking in an interview with ESPN MMA, she said:

“I’m here to show what the difference between good and great is. I feel like she’s a veteran of the sport. She’s the Ultimate Fighter winner, she’s been around for a long time, she’s gritty. But we’ve seen her lose and we’ve seen the holes in her game. I’m here to expose it one more time. I’m here to add her name to my resume.”

Harrison also addressed Peña’s approach to fighting, describing her as unpredictable and limited in her strengths. The Olympic athlete outlined the only area where Julianna Peña has an advantage upcoming at UFC 316, she explained:

“She’s very unorthodox. She definitely likes to brawl. I think that’s really her only chance, is to try and make it a brawl. But my fight IQ, my coaches, my team, we have a plan, and I’m going to go out there and implement the game plan and stick to it and be smart and become UFC champion.”

UFC 316

Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison are scheduled to fight for the UFC bantamweight title on June 7, 2025, at UFC 316. The event will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will be available live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on these two athletes to see who will emerge as the new UFC champion.