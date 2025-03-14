Laura Sanko Questions If UFC Will Ever See The Best of Kayla Harrison: Killing Herself to Make Weight

Despite links to an imminent bantamweight title fight return, UFC star, Kayla Harrison is apparently “killing herself” to make the limit of 135lbs according to color-commentator, Laura Sanko — who questioned if the Ohio veteran can compete to her full ability.

Harrison, a two-fight veteran with the promotion, made her Octagon debut back in April, featuring in a preliminary card clash with former bantamweight queen, Holly Holm.

And debuting from prior PFL lightweight tournament success, Olympic gold medal winner, Harrison turned in an eventual second round rear-naked choke submission win.

Returning late last year in October, dominant grappling force, Harrison earned a title fight with long-time foe, Julianna Pena, with a forgettable unanimous decision win over perennial Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira in their title eliminator.

Laura Sanko fearful Kayla Harrison is limiting ability with bantamweight cut

However, still yet to officially book a title fight with Pena amid continued links to a summer comeback, Harrison is struggling majorly to make the limit — and according to Sanko, she’s fearful her continued cut to the weight class is holding her back from her best performances.

“I look at someone like Kayla Harrison, and I think—we’re never… I shouldn’t say never. I worry that we might never see what she is fully capable of in the UFC because—because she’s not meant to be a bantamweight,” Sanko told Eric Nicksick on the Verse Us podcast.

“Yeah, now, she’s a pro, and she’s a G, and she makes the weight, and she goes out there, and she wins, and she does her thing,” Sanko said of Kayla Harrison. “But having watched her fight, even at 145, it’s just—I don’t know. I hope that she can go out there and do what I know she’s capable of without killing herself.”