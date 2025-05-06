Kayla Harrison Calls Extreme Weight Cut “The Hardest Thing I’ve Done” Ahead of UFC Title Fight

Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and former PFL lightweight champion, has opened up about the extreme challenges she faces with weight cutting as she prepares for her UFC title fight. Harrison’s combat sports journey began in judo, where she competed at 78 kg (172 lbs), and continued in the PFL at 155 lbs. With her move to the UFC, she now must make the bantamweight limit of 135 lbs, despite her natural weight being around 165 lbs.

Kayla Harrison Shares Struggles Making UFC Weight

Kayla Harrison described the process as grueling, stating, “When I competed in Judo I competed at 78 kg which is 172 lbs. Then when I moved to MMA I competed at 155 lbs. When I signed with the UFC the highest weight class they have for females is 135 lbs. And I naturally weigh 165 lbs. It was a very tough choice for me … I have to walk six miles every day on top of the two training sessions… It’s the hardest thing I’ve done in my career, for sure.”

She has characterized the cut as “torture,” emphasizing the physical and mental toll it takes: “It’s a very lonely process. It’s a much harder mental grind than I expected. It’s definitely not healthy. Don’t do this, kids. I do not recommend. My team is dialed in. It’s not easy but I believe in the end it will be worth it.”

After retiring from judo with two Olympic gold medals, she transitioned to MMA, quickly establishing herself as a dominant force in the PFL, where she captured the women’s lightweight championship twice. Kayla Harrison joined the UFC in 2024, debuting with a submission win over former champion Holly Holm at UFC 300 and following up with a unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira, positioning herself as a top contender in the women’s bantamweight division. Reigning division champion Julianna Peña is next.

Kayla Harrison

In a recent social media post, Harrison shared, “Moment of transparency: my weight cut has become the fight before the fight. But, I have learned to embrace every part of the journey. With just under 5 weeks to go until UFC 316, I want to say thank you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for cheering me on. I feel it. Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing some very personal moments-each one playing a role in my preparation for the biggest fight of my life. See you in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 7.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (L-R) Opponents Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison face off during the UFC 316 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Kayla Harrison’s move to the UFC was seen as a major shift in her career, with her debut at bantamweight surprising many due to the drastic weight drop required. Despite the risks and health concerns raised by experts and former fighters, Harrison remains focused on her title ambitions. She is set to face Julianna Peña at UFC 316 in Newark, aiming to add a UFC belt to her already decorated career.