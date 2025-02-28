Olympic and UFC Star Kayla Harrison Says She is Considering Dating Once Again and Adds “No Games, Be Real”

Kayla Harrison is ready to get back out there.

As a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time PFL champion, and a (probably) future UFC titleholder, Harrison hasn’t had time for anything other than eating, training, sleeping, and repeating. However, now it sounds like she’s ready to make room for some love in her life.

Taking to Instagram, Harrison revealed that she’s considering dating again.

“In dating, because yes I am thinking about dating again, does it pay to play hard to get or is it better to play your cards? … No games, no playing hard to get,” Harrison said. “Ick. Be real. When you stand on your truth no matter the cost everybody benefits.”

Harrison also captioned her post: “P.S. – still accepting applications for a cowboy.”

Kayla Harrison to challenge for UFC bantamweight title next?

Thus far, Harrison is 2-0 under the UFC banner with wins over Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira. No official details have been announced regarding Harrison’s next outing inside the Octagon, but a recent report suggests that she’ll return on June 7 to challenge reigning bantamweight queen Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.

Brazilian journalist, Leo Guimaraes, reported the news on February 24.

Pena reclaimed the 135-pound title in October via a very controversial split decision over ex-champion Raquel Pennington. The Venezuelan Vixen’ tried her best to duck Harrison and instead called for a trilogy fight with the now-retired Amanda Nunes.

Considering the beating that Nunes put on Pena in their 2022 rematch, it’s safe to say that nobody is interested in seeing that fight again.

Australian journalist, Benny P, also reported that flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will once again defend his 125-pound crown against the division’s fourth-ranked contender, Kai Kara-France, at UFC 316.