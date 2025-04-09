Kayla Harrison Calls Julianna Peña ‘Pretty Dumb’ Ahead of UFC 316 Title Showdown

Kayla Harrison and Julianna Peña are set to face off in a highly anticipated bantamweight title fight at UFC 316 on June 7, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. While the matchup between two of the sport’s most accomplished fighters promises to deliver fireworks inside the octagon, it’s the heated verbal exchanges outside of it that have grabbed headlines in the lead-up to the bout.

Kayla Harrison vs. Julianna Peña Heats Up: ‘She’s Cocky and Pretty Dumb’

Two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo and former PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has made waves since joining the UFC. With an 18-1 professional MMA record and two dominant wins in the promotion, Harrison is aiming to claim her first UFC title.

However, she hasn’t held back when discussing her opponent. In a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Harrison described Peña’s confidence as “cringe-worthy” and went further by calling some of her behavior “pretty dumb.”

“I think she’s cocky, and some of the things she says are just pretty dumb,” Harrison said. “I respect her as a fighter and as a mother, she’s been through a lot, but I don’t think she’s on my level. I’m here to prove that.”

Julianna Peña, who reclaimed the bantamweight title last October with a split-decision win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 307, will have her hands full as she faces Kayla Harrison to defend her UFC gold.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 03: Julianna Pena is seen on stage during the UFC 307 press conference at Salt Palace Convention Center on October 03, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This war of words adds intrigue to what is already shaping up to be a stylistic clash between Harrison’s elite grappling and Peña’s skill set. Harrison enters as a heavy betting favorite (-590), but Peña has proven time and again that she thrives in high-pressure situations. With tensions running high, fans are eager to see whether Harrison can back up her bold claims or if Peña will once again defy expectations.