Two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, who has since moved to the UFC, is attempting to conquer the bantamweight division, which Julianna Pena currently rules. The Judoka is on a two-fight win streak in the promotion, soundly defeating former bantamweight champion Holy Holm and former title challenger Ketlen Viera. Harrison recently spoke in an interview about visualizing the fight with Pena and visualizing a victory at UFC 316.

“I definitely spend a lot of time before every fight visualizing. I have a mantra that I say, but every night before bed, I train my mind the same way I train my body. I spend 10 minutes visualizing the day of a fight—everything from the weigh-in to the ceremonials to the face-off, to the next day, the ride to the venue, getting my hands wrapped, a good warm-up, walking down, Buffer introducing me. I visualize different ways to win, and then I visualize hearing the words ‘and new,’ feeling the belt go around my waist, shaking Dana’s hand—probably giving him a hug at this point. Three fights in, you’re getting a hug from me, Dana. Get ready, I’m coming for the underhooks.” “I want to be UFC champion. I’m about to be UFC champion. We’re almost there, baby. We’re on the one-yard line. I can’t wait. And then, yeah, we’ll go after it—one step at a time, step by step.”

Having been a competitive athlete for most of her life, winning Judo medals since she was a teenager, Kayla Harrison is more than ready not just to train her body for victory, but also her mentality, to have any edge possible over the Venezuelan vixen who once bested the great Amanda Nunes.

Top-level competition is nothing new for Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison has been facing the absolute best in combat sports since she was a teenager, so facing the top of the heap in terms of rivals is nothing new and nothing to fear for her. She was able to defeat the heavy-handed Larissa Pacheco twice before departing the PFL for the UFC. Now facing another scrappy striker with a solid ground game. The time to become a two-division champion in MMA in the two most prominent organizations in the sport is now for the American Judoka.