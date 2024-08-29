Larissa Pacheco predicts war against Cris Cyborg: ‘Who goes down first?’

Ahead of her massive super fight with undisputed Bellator MMA featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg in October, PFL (Professional Fighters League) favorite, Larissa Pacheco is expecting an all-out war with her compatriot, expecting one of them to suffer a big knockout loss in Riyadh.

Pacheco, fresh from a PFL featherweight tournament success last year after a prior lightweight tournament win the year prior, most recently landed a unanimous decision win over Marina Mokhnatkina in November of last year in the tournament’s finale — extending her stunning winning spree to 10 bouts straight.

As for Cyborg, the former undisputed UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC featherweight champion, turned in her sixth straight win under the banner of Bellator MMA back in October, successfully defending her featherweight crown for a fifth time with a dominant first round knockout win over fellow Octagon veteran, Cat Zingano.

Larissa Pacheco expects war showdown with Cris Cyborg in October

And ahead of their super fight in the desert in October, Pacheco — who features against Cyborg before a massive heavyweight clash between Renan Ferreira, and Francis Ngannou, is expecting a huge war with the Curitiba striker when they share the SmartCage.

“We have an idea of how the fight will play out, but we never know for sure,” Larissa Pacheco told MMA Fighting. “We have a similar style, we’re both aggressive and walk forward the entire time, no turning back. For some people, it’s like a lottery.”

Larissa Pacheco expects people to downplay win over Cris Cyborg: ‘They’ll always have excuses’



“Who goes down fight? I don’t know, it’s hard to say,” Larissa Pacheco explained. “But all I know is that we’ll both give our all in there. Cris (Cyborg) has a unique style and will do everything she can to win, so it’s going to be a historic fight.”

Also during her 10-fight winning run, Pacheco became the first fighter to defeat former two-time lightweight tournament winner and UFC contender, Kayla Harrison with a unanimous decision success.