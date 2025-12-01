Katie Taylor and Ronda Rousey in Talks for 2026 Las Vegas Boxing Showdown

Katie Taylor and Ronda Rousey are allegedly in active negotiations to fight at a Las Vegas venue in 2026, according to BoxingScene. The bout would pair two of the century’s most recognized women’s combat athletes in what promoters are treating as a mega-event capable of drawing significant mainstream attention.

Taylor, 39, remains an undisputed champion in boxing after defeating Amanda Serrano by majority decision on July 11, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. That fight drew 6 million viewers globally on Netflix, with 4.2 million of those coming from the United States. The viewership set a record for an all-women boxing card at the gate, generating $2.63 million. Taylor’s record sits at 25-1 with six knockout victories. She’s a two-time undisputed champion across multiple weight classes and holds an Olympic gold medal from earlier in her career.

Rousey, 38, comes from a mixed martial arts background where she dominated at the highest level. She was the UFC’s first female bantamweight champion, winning the title in 2012 and defending it six times over a three-year reign. Her championship run ended when Holly Holm knocked her out with a head kick in the second round on November 15, 2015 at UFC 193. She attempted a comeback approximately one year later, facing Amanda Nunes on December 30, 2016, but lost via TKO early in the first round. Following that loss, Rousey stepped away from MMA, citing concussions as a primary factor in her decision to retire.

After spending years in professional wrestling with WWE, Rousey began training again following the birth of her second child in early 2025. She posted training videos in September showing her working with striking coach AJ Matthews, drawing attention from fans and media about a potential comeback. Speaking to TMZ in October, Rousey said she was training regularly and felt better physically, though she remained noncommittal about fighting plans.

While Rousey‘s MMA career focused heavily on grappling and submission techniques, particularly the armbar, she received boxing instruction during her fighting days. Her former coach Edmond Tarverdyan trained her in Glendale, California, and her striking improved in her final UFC bouts. Any boxing match would require her to further develop her stand-up abilities, though that direction appears to be where her recent training efforts have focused.

Taylor spoke to reporters at the WBC Convention in Thailand on Sunday about future opponents. She said she wasn’t certain what her next fight would be, telling BoxingScene: “I’m not too sure – waiting to see what happens. I’m ready to fight whenever, really, and take on whatever challenge comes next. Right now, I’m waiting to see what that is. Any of the big names, any of the big fights – I’m ready to take on them all.”

Taylor has faced some of the division’s top competition in recent years. She defeated Chantelle Cameron by majority decision in a 2023 rematch after losing to Cameron by the same scorecard in May of that year. She also holds three victories over Serrano dating back to 2022, with their trilogy bout being the most recent.

The negotiations remain ongoing as of early December 2025, with neither fighter having publicly confirmed the bout or agreed to terms.