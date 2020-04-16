Kamaru Usman Willing To Fight Jorge Masvidal On May 9

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman is willing to defend his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal next month.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ESPN giving the order to shut down UFC 249 this weekend, Dana White still plans on resuming the fight schedule next month.

The plan is a stacked card set to take place on May 9 which as of now, has three title fights in store: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title; Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title; and Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer for the women’s featherweight crown.

Usman doesn’t mind adding a fourth title fight to that list as he is open to facing heated rival Masvidal on the same card.

That is, provided he is compensated well.

“I’m ready whenever,” Usman told MMA Fighting. “Like I said, as long as I’m compensated and you can quote me on this — I’m ready to rumble at any moment as long as I’m compensated. I am ready to rumble.

“So May 9 if something falls out, they need me to go, I’m ready to rumble. Just make sure I’m compensated.”

Usman and Masvidal were originally slated to face each other during International Fight Week in the summer. Both fighters also showed interest in facing each other as a makeshift main event for UFC 249 before it was ultimately postponed.

While there hasn’t ever been a card in recent years with more than three title fights, given how the schedule has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, anything is possible at this stage.

Would you be down to see a fourth title fight added to the planned May 9 card?