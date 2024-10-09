Kamaru Usman Waves Off Joaquin Buckley Callout: ‘Take a Number and Get in Line’

Kamaru Usman isn’t interested in a fight with Joaquin Buckley.

‘New Mansa’ extended his unbeaten streak to five via a nasty third-round knockout of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

Immediately following the win, Buckley called for a clash with the former welterweight world champion

Kamaru Usman reacts to Joaquin Buckley

Buckley’s win at UFC 307 launched him into the welterweight top 10, but considering he’s still seven spots behind ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ it should come as no surprise that Usman was quick to dismiss the streaking standout’s callout.

“Take a number and get in line,” Usman said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo. “I believe he’s probably, what, the 10th, 11th guy? I don’t know how many guys have called me out. It is what it is. It’s obviously, like DC said, it’s a more reasonable callout for him because he is on the streak. He’s been doing good work inside there. I believe he was losing that fight, and it was just a way to be relentless and find the shot eventually to get that finish. So, you know, hats off to him. “He did a great job. If that’s the fight, then that’s the fight. If it’s not, it’s not. Obviously right now I’m working on myself and trying to get myself back, because I’ve fought injured for so long to where I achieved all the things I’ve achieved, but at some point it does catch up to you. You have to sit down and correct some of those mistakes. But, like I said, I ain’t going nowhere. I’m still here, and eventually I will get in there and show the people that I am once again the king” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Despite having lost three straight and not competing in since October 2023, Kamaru Usman is still holding strong at No. 2 in the welterweight rankings.

That has made him a popular target for those looking for a stepping stone to 170-pound gold, but thus far, nobody has been able to successfully goad him into a fight.