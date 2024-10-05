Joaquin Buckley rallies, stops Wonderboy Thompson in huge KO win – UFC 307 Highlights

Surging welterweight contender, Joaquin Buckley has landed the most high-profile win of his Octagon tenure to date, rallying to finish former two-time title challenger, Wonderboy Thompson with a third round knockout in their preliminary card pairing at UFC 307.

Buckley, who entered tonight’s pairing with fan-favorite striker, Thompson in the midst of a five fight winning spree, most recently featured on home soil in his native St. Louis this year — landing a decision win over Nursultan Ruziboev.

And struggling with the striking and speed of Simpsonville striker, Thompson throughout the opening two rounds, Joaquin Buckley tried in vain to hold the former on the canvas on multiple occasions — with the former title chaser bouncing back to his feet time and again.

However, finding it difficult to enter with much striking success against Thompson until the third round — springing forward after eating a high-kick from the veteran, swinging and landing a big shot against the fence, felling Thompson for a third round knockout win.

Off the back of his victory, Buckley, who is likely set to crack the top-10 next week in the new rankings update, called for a title-eliminator clash with former undisputed champion, Kamaru Usman.

Below, catch the highlights from Joaquin Buckley’s knockout win over Wonderboy Thompson