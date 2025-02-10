Kamaru Usman warns Dricus du Plessis about potential threat after UFC 312: ‘He might be the sharper guy’

Lined up to fight Khamzat Chimaev next, UFC 312 star, Dricus du Plessis has been warned he may come unstuck in his title reign by the surging, Nassourdine Imavov — with Kamaru Usman claiming the French-Russian may be “sharper” than the rest when it comes to striking at middleweight.

du Plessis, the incumbent undisputed middleweight champion, put his rivalry with former champion, Sean Strickland beyond doubt over the weekend at UFC 312, landing a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over his two-fight rival, to defend his belt in his rematch with the former.

First battling the then-defending gold holder in January of last year, du Plessis managed to put their rivalry firmly to bed in Sydney over the weekend, outstriking and working the challenger — eventually shattering his nose in at least six pieces in the third round of their headliner.

And lined up to take on the unbeaten, Chimaev next by UFC boss, Dana White — Dricus du Plessis also challenged undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira to a battle next, which the Brazilian is all ears to.

Dricus du Plessis warned of incoming Nassourdine Imavov threat

However, urging the above-mentioned, Imavov to take on Brazilian upstart, Caio Borralho in a title eliminator next, du Plessis may have his hands full with the recent UFC Saudi Arabia big winner, according to pound-for-pound number one, Usman.

“A guy like Nassourdine Imavov, the way that he fought Sean Strickland last night, I don’t like that fight for DDP (Dricus du Plessis),” Kamaru Usman said on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast. “I don’t like it really. “We saw how the standup was with Israel (Adesanya).

When you primarily just stand up with Imavov, man, he might be the sharper guy besides Israel Adesanya right now with the striking in that division,” Usman explained. “Sharp hands… I would have to go also with Brendan Allen’s got really, really good hands.”