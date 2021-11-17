Kamaru Usman is the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, making him the current best fighter in MMA.

In some people’s opinion ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has already passed George St-Pierre as the greatest welterweight of all time.

The 170lb king has seemingly cleared out the whole division with wins over Colby Covington twice, fan favourite Jorge Masvidal twice, Gilbert Burns, and many others.

In a recent interview with Bounce Usman explained that despite his achievements in MMA he is actually not a fan of fighting.

“I still don’t like fighting. To be honest, I still do not like fighting. I think for me it’s competition. That’s what I really think fuels me, the competition in that aspect, in that arena, is what really fuels me. I don’t necessarily like to fight. I’m still afraid to fight. Each and every fight I’m afraid but it’s one of those things that you can flip the switch. You can turn it on or you can turn it off, so yeah, I could be afraid to do it but when it’s time to do it, I’m courageous enough to flip that switch and go out there and take care of business.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Kamaru Usman has shown interest in fighting Canelo Alvarez

With Usman cleaning out the welterweight division and with no clear number one contender, it seems he is looking elsewhere for potential fights.

Canelo Alvarez who is the pound-for-pound best fighter in boxing has just become the first super-middleweight to unify the division in the four belt era with his recent win over Caleb Plant, adding the IBF belt to his collection of WBC, WBA and WBO.

This crossover fight if it was made could determine who is the pound-for-pound best combat athlete in the world.

Usman said the prospect of fighting Canelo scares him which is why he is interested.

In a recent interview with The New York Times Usman said “I want something that scares me. Don’t get me wrong, he is a master at what he does. I love it and respect it, which is why I want to challenge myself”.

Do you think we will ever see Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez fight ?

