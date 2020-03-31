Kamaru Usman Says He’s Ready To Defend Title To ‘Save’ UFC 249

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman says he is ready to defend his title on April 18 to save UFC 249.

UFC 249 was originally set to see Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson. Yet, the champ is stuck in Russia so Usman took to social media to say he’s open to defending his welterweight belt on just weeks notice.

“Last Tuesday I knew that Khabib was out of the country,” Usman said on Instagram Live (via MMA Junkie). “I texted Dana directly. I said, ‘Dana, I understand situations are going on. But guess what? I haven’t really been training like that, but I’m willing to come in and I’m willing to save that event.’ I’m willing to save it because at home people don’t have anything to watch. They need some entertainment. People want to see this fight, people want to see me and fake-ass journeyman Masvidal. People want to see the fight? Let’s do it.”

Although Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal were scheduled to fight in July, the welterweight champion says “Gamebred” turned down the fight. So, Usman is doubtful the scrap happen on April 18.

“It’s not going to happen to be honest,” Usman said. “He has turned down the fight, he has turned it down. He said, ‘No, I’m not ready to fight. I’ve been smoking and drinking and I’m fat and I’m not ready to take the fight.’ That’s what he said. He’s been drinking that liquor that no one can pronounce the name of.”

But, Masvidal’s management company says Masvidal has accepted the fight and it is Usman who turned it down. It is a weird scenario but if both guys say they accepted then maybe we see Usman vs. Masvidal as the main event of UFC 249.

Would you be interested in seeing Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 249?