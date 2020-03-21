Kamaru Usman Says Jorge Masvidal Defence Was Set For July Until Coronavirus Pandemic

Spread the word!













Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has finally confirmed he was set to face Jorge Masvidal at International Fight Week this July.

The fight has been long talked about and highly anticipated as Usman and Masvidal share an ever-intensifying rivalry. Last time the two men crossed paths, they almost came to blows during Superbowl weekend in Miami. Check out the clip here.

‘Gamebred’ has more than earned his shot at the title by stopping Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz consecutively. He would have been Usman’s second defence of the title after he previously beat Colby Covington by fifth-round stoppage at UFC 245 late last year.

Unfortunately for fight fans, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has brought an end to those plans, and as of right now, Usman has no idea when or where he’ll fight next. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 170lb champion revealed the previous plans and gave some insight into what may be next, he said.

“Had this situation not happened, International Fight Week, that fight was happening. Yeah, July that fight was happening. Dana (White) had said that’s what he wanted. When Dana says that’s what he wants to do, chances are those things get done. Make no mistake. That’s a blockbuster. That’s going to be an amazing fight, and it just depends on when they want to do it. If Dana is feeling froggy and we want to go to Africa to make this thing happen – then we go make it happen.”

On the possibility of fighting Masvidal in Africa, Usman said.

“Absolutely! That is something we have been talking about quite a bit. It’s not as far off as people think. Let’s just say West Africa is campaigning hard for this thing. Also, Saudi (Arabia) let’s not forget that.

Do you think they could still make Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in July?