Reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has issued a warning in his response to YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, claiming that he can change the Ohio native’s life “in the worst way” and that when it comes to fighting, he doesn’t play.

Usman, who is fresh from a spectacular second round knockout win over two-time foe, Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261 in April, lodged his fourth consecutive successful title defence at 170lbs with the stoppage triumph.

Paul, who was in attendance at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, had featured in his third professional boxing match the week prior. Headlining a Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta, Georgia, the Calabasas resident met with former UFC contender and ONE Championship, Bellator MMA welterweight titleholder, Ben Askren — stopping the Iowa veteran with a first round knockout win.



In the weeks since, Paul has issued callouts to the likes of former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, Bellator grappler, Dillon Danis, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, fellow boxer, Tommy Fury, as well as issuing a barb toward the aforenoted Usman.



Taking to his official Twitter account, Paul has claimed he would offer Usman a $10 million paycheck for a potential showdown, before claiming the welterweight gold holder rejected the offer because he’s a “Disney kid“



In response this evening, Usman issued what seems to be a stern warning to Paul, detailing how he doesn’t “play fighting” — and if they were to eventually stand opposite each other, he would change Paul’s life “in the worst way”.

“I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people truly get hurt,” Usman tweeted. “I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way.“

For Usman, while former opponent, Colby Covington was outlined as his next opponent by UFC president, Dana White even prior to his stoppage success over Masvidal in Florida, has according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, issued his interest in a UFC 263 clash with the surging #6 ranked contender, Michael Chiesa in his next title defence on June 12.