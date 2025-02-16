Video – Colby Covington awkwardly embraces Kamaru Usman at UFC Vegas 102: ‘Good to see you’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington appears to have squashed his long-standing beef with former undisputed kingpin and two-fight foe, Kamaru Usman — attempting to embrace the former pound-for-pound number one backstage at UFC Vegas 102 overnight — albeit in awkward fashion.

Covington, who made his return to action following a year-long hiatus back in December, was finished by the surging, Joaquin Buckley in an eventual third round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in their short-notice UFC Fight Night Tampa headliner.

The loss came as Covington’s second on the trot following a prior unanimous decision blemish against then-champion, Leon Edwards — and saw him falter to number nine in the official welterweight pile.

Colby Covington awkwardly embraces Kamaru Usman at UFC Vegas 102

However, overnight whilst attending UFC Vegas 102, Covington live streamed some footage backstage — and awkwardly attempted to embrace former two-fight foe, Usman — claiming it was “good” to see him — as the latter continued on his path back to the studio.

Colby Covington ran into Kamaru Usman while he was live-streaming 😅#UFCVegas102



pic.twitter.com/BQPJoQpeMr — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) February 16, 2025

Twice facing off with undisputed welterweight kingpin, Usman during their respective Octagon tenures, Clovis native, Covington would suffer a fifth round stoppage loss to the former in their first pairing back in 2019, before forcing him the distance in a title decision loss two years later at Madison Square Garden.

And amid his losing skid and unsuccessful title charges in undisputed fashion, Covington has claimed he still believes he can land welterweight spoils before his combat sports career is over.

“We’re going to do the unthinkable. We’re going to shock the world,” Colby Covington said during a recent stream on his Twitch channel. “DC (Daniel Cormier) was a champion at 41. I’m only 36 years young. No reason I can’t be champion.