Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Reportedly Nearly Finalized

It looks like a fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington might happen after all.

According to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Reporters” podcast (via Aaron Bronsteter), the UFC is closing in on booking Usman vs. Covington for UFC 245 this December. The bout would end up being the third title fight on the card.

Other title fights on UFC 245 currently include a women’s bantamweight bout between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie, and a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 245 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kamaru Usman is currently on a 14-fight win streak, not having lost since his first and only mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat back in 2013 before he entered the UFC. In his last outing, “The Nigerian Nightmare” bested Tyron Woodley over the course of five rounds to capture the 170-pound championship via unanimous decision.

As for Covington, he also only has one loss on his record, a first-round submission defeat to Warlley Alves in 2015. Since then, he has embarked on a seven-fight win streak that includes victories over Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, and Robbie Lawler. Covington is also a former interim welterweight champion.

Now, hopefully the UFC can put together a title bout between both Covington and Usman, so the pair can settle their issues once and for all.

Do you think Usman vs. Covington will get done for UFC 245?