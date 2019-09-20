Dana White Blasts Colby Covington For Failed Kamaru Usman Negotiations

Spread the word!













Currently, no bout is in place for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his first career title defense.

It has long been expected that Colby Covington would be the first man to challenge “The Nigerian Nightmare.” However, those negotiations have fallen through, with no resolution in sight for now. UFC president Dana White was asked about the situation during the UFC 244 pre-fight press conference yesterday. The UFC boss went off on Covington for the failed negotiations.

“Here’s the thing with that,” White said. “Obviously, you heard me say in interviews after that fight that that was the fight I was going to make. So, Colby Covington can say whatever he says, we make fights for a living, that’s what we do. We go after guys we say, ‘This is next, this is the date, do you want the fight?’

“Right? And obviously, he wanted more money to fight Usman, we went back-and-forth, this is the second fight he’s done it. He had a fight in Dallas too, if you don’t want to fight Usman, then we’ll give you Tyron Woodley. He turned down Tyron Woodley too. You either want to fight or you don’t. With Colby Covington is ready to fight, he’ll let us know.”

It remains to be seen if Covington is still targeted for a fight with Usman next. Challenger Leon Edwards remains in the hunt as well, as he has racked up an impressive win streak of his own. However, with Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz set for early November, the winner of that contest could very well be next in line for the 170-pound strap instead.

What do you make of White’s comments on Covington and his failed negotiations to fight Usman?