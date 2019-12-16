Kamaru Usman Claims ‘USA’ Chants At UFC 245 Were For Him, Not Colby Covington

Spread the word!













During Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s UFC 245 main event bout over the weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019), the crowd began chanting “USA” in support of Covington, who also received “Colby” chants during the fight as well.

However, speaking in the post-fight press conference, Nigerian-born UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman claimed he thinks the “USA” chants were for him. Usman said he’s more American than Covington, because he feels he better embodies what it truly means to be American. (H/T MMA News)

“They was chanting USA for me,” Usman said. “Let’s be honest, I’ve said it time and time again, I’m more American than him. I am what it means to be an American. I’m an immigrant that comes here, worked my ass off tirelessly to get to the top, and I’m still prevailing. And so that’s what it means to be an American. It’s not necessarily, oh, just because you’re born here and you feel privileged is what it means to be an American.

“No. I told you, none of these guys work harder than me. That’s what it means to be an American. I work my ass off, and I’m gonna continue to work my ass off and, obviously, with good integrity. I don’t have to walk around like a punk and say certain things and abuse a whole country and abuse the whole world and talk about people and religions and things like that. I don’t have to. I’m gonna walk with integrity.

“Because at the end of the day, I want everyone that’s watching me, every eye that’s on me to look at me and say, “You know what? That’s what we want to be. That’s the example that we like. And so I’m more American than him. So when they were chanting ‘USA,’ you damn sure better believe that was because of me.”

Usman then posted the following on Twitter:

“We all bleed the same. This was also for the “UNITED” States of America!! I’m taking this belt to the whites house”

We all bleed the same. This was also for the “UNITED” States of America!! I’m taking this belt to the whites house @danawhite @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/7Vc4p6stUf — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 15, 2019

Usman finished Covington in the fifth round of their thrilling welterweight title main event after breaking the former’s jaw midway through the fight. It was an excellent showing from both men, but the champion remains on top at 170 pounds, and is now looking forward to his next challenge.

What do you think about Usman saying the “USA” chants were for him?