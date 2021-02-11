Ahead of his third attempted defence of the undisputed UFC welterweight crown this weekend at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman has claimed that former Sanford MMA teammate, Gilbert Burns is his “most dangerous” obstacle to overcome as he attempts to defend his crown, yet.

Usman draws Burns in a rescheduled main event, following a pair of failed prior matchups between the two grappling outliers. Originally scheduled to headline UFC 251 on ‘Fight Island’ last July, Usman met with BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal in a short-notice headliner after Burns provided a positive COVID-19 test result before he jetted out to Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Targeted to land at UFC 256 on December 12 — it was the incumbent titleholder, Usman who was forced to withdraw this time around, citing that he needed more time to recover from a couple of niggling injuries.

Speaking with media assembled ahead of UFC 258 this weekend at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada — Usman claimed that the surging Burns will offer him the sternest challenge he’s faced yet since assuming the 170-pound throne back in March of 2019.



“Gilbert (Burns) is the most dangerous guy right now to date,” Usman said. “That’s why he’s fighting me, you know? I mean, if he’s not the most dangerous guy, he’s not the best guy, then he wouldn’t be fighting me.“



“He’s done his work, and he’s improved a lot,” Usman said. “Which is why he’s here. And so, I don’t take him lightly — I take him very, very seriously. You know, even when we trained together he was very tough — he was one of those guys that could push me, and I like that, and I respect that. So I’m taking it very seriously. I do think right now, for sure he’s the most dangerous guy.“

Already knocking back American Top Team mainstay, Masvidal, Usman stamped his first successful title defence back at UFC 245 in December of 2019. Matching with former interim champion, Colby Covington in a heated grudge-match, Usman eventually stopped the outspoken Clovis native with fifth round strikes following an instant classic striking affair for four rounds.

Entering his first title challenge under the UFC’s banner, Burns has been a revelation since his return to the welterweight division back in August of 2019 at UFC Fight Night Montevideo. Embarking on a four-fight winning spree, Burns defeated the then-undefeated, Alexey Kunchenko, before overcoming Gunnar Nelson on short-notice.

Featuring twice last year, the Brazilian returned to Brasilia for a matchup with compatriot, Demian Maia — stopping the common-opposition with a first round shot followed by ground-and-pound strikes.

Stamping his status as the number one contender in the welterweight pile, Burns took home a one-sided unanimous decision win over former champion and another common-foe, Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas in May.