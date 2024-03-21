Kamaru Usman branded the best welterweight of all time by UFC brass: ‘You cannot deny that, he’s the greatest’

While many fans likely place former two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre atop their respective lists as the greatest welterweight fighter to ever grace the Octagon, UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed it’s “undeniable” ex-champion, Kamaru Usman is the greatest of all time.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one, has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 294 back in October, suffering a controversial majority decision loss to unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice clash in the pair’s co-main event.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacace

And still retaining his rank as the number one ranked welterweight contender during is time away from the Octagon, Auchi native, Usman is riding a two-fight loss at 170 pounds – in the form of a blistering high-kick KO loss to Leon Edwards, and a trilogy rubber match decision loss last March in the UK.

Dana White brands Kamaru Usman as best welterweight ever

Weighing up his next move to the Octagon as he claims he can still reclaim welterweight gold if he simply puts his mind to it, ONX Labs staple, Usman has been branded the best welterweight to ever step foot in the sport, by the above-mentioned, White.

“When you talk about a Kamaru Usman,” Dana White said during an appearance on the Pound-4-Pound Podcast. “Who went through ‘em (contenders) twice – you might not like Kamaru, you might not – whatever it is that you don’t like about him, but you cannot f*cking deny that he is the greatest welterweight of all time.”

“You can’t deny it, you cannot deny it,” White explained. “Listen, don’t like Kamaru all you want – whatever it is that you don’t like about him, that’s your f*cking deal.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

White’s latest praise about Usman comes hot on the heels of recent claims from the ex-champion’s manager, Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz that the Nigerian was comfortably the promotional leader’s favorite fighter to ever compete inside the UFC

Do you agree with the stance that Kamaru Usman is the man to beat in the welterweight debate?