Kamaru Usman vows to reclaim UFC throne: ‘If I want to, I will be the welterweight champion again’

Former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman has claimed that if he wants to reclaim the divisional crown again – he will simply do it, despite currently finding himself in the midst of a three-fight losing skid.

Usman, the current number one ranked welterweight contender, most recently made a short-notice return at UFC 294 back in October in an impromptu middleweight debut, dropping a controversial majority decision loss to unbeaten phenom, Khamzat Chimaev.

The loss came Auchi veteran, Usman’s third on the trot, following a pair of welterweight championship rematch and subsequent rubber-match losses to Birmingham star, Leon Edwards as part of the pair’s trilogy of clashes during their Octagon tenures.

And linked with a potential middleweight stay for the prolonged future – Usman was recently the subject of a call out from former divisional title chaser, Paulo Costa.

Kamaru Usman vows to reclaim welterweight crown

Also admitting his regret of not chasing former foe, Sean Strickland in a title rematch when the the former minted himself as middleweight kingpin last September, Usman claimed that if he simply wanted to, he could land the welterweight crown again with ease.

“Honestly, if I want to, I will be the welterweight champion again,” Kamaru Usman said during an appearance on his new Pound 4 Pound podcast with ex-two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo.

Initially winning welterweight spoils back in 2019, Usman turned in a dominant unanimous decision shutout over Tyron Woodley, before turning in an impressive string of five consecutive successful title defenses.

Crowning himself as pound-for-pound number one during his reign, Usman turned in a pair of victories over both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, to go with a knockout win over former training partner, Gilbert Burns.

