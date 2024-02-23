Paulo Costa eyes fight with ex-Champion Kamaru Usman after UFC 298 return: ‘I might finish him’

Off the back of his decision defeat to former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker last weekend in the co-main event of UFC 298, former divisional title chaser, Paulo Costa has claimed a fight with former welterweight gold holder, Kamaru Usman is something that definitely interests him next.

Costa, the current number seventh ranked middleweight contender, had been sidelined for almost two years prior to last weekend’s co-headlining clash with former champion, Whittaker.

And despite almost closing the show late in the first round with a hellacious wheel kick attempt before the initial frame buzzer, Belo Horizonte native, Costa returned to the losing column in a decision loss to Whittaker.



As for Usman, the former pound-for-pound number one most recently co-headlined UFC 294 himself back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE – losing a close, majority decision defeat to the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev on short-notice.

Paulo Costa weighs up Kamaru Usman clash

And weighing up a potential middleweight stay following an impromptu divisional debut, Usman has been called out by Costa following his UFC 298 return – claiming that he may be able to do what Chimaev failed to, and finish the Auchi veteran if they share the Octagon together.

“(Kamaru) Usman [at] 185lbs looks interesting,” Paulo Costa posted on his official X account today. “Gourmet Chen Chen couldn’t finish him even [on] short notice. I might.”

Usman 185 lbs looks interesting.

Gourmet Chen Chen couldn’t finish him even short notice . I might 👊 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 23, 2024

Slumping to his third consecutive loss with his defeat to Chechnya native, Chimaev, Usman had dropped a pair of championship rematch and subsequent rubber-match losses to three time foe, Leon Edwards in the pair’s recent title showdowns.

Himself challenging for gold back in 2020 at the middleweight limit, Costa’s unbeaten run came to a close in the form of a one-sided second round knockout loss to former two-time weight class champion, Israel Adesanya.

Who wins in a future fight: Kamaru Usman or Paulo Costa?