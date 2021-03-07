Tonight seems to be the night of the comeback win. City Kickboxing striker, Kai ‘Don’t Blink’ Kara-France has notched the facilties’ first victory of the night — rallying to knockout Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Rogerio Bontorin with a bizzare walk-off knockout.

Almost succumbing to a number of rear-naked choke attempts from the active Brazilian, Kara-France gave up his back on multiple occasions midway through the first round. Hand fighting and keeping his composure, the Kiwi eventually returned to his feet — and sensing a sway in the direction of the fight, sprang with a massive right hook.

Following up with a big uppercut, Kara-France then dropped Bontorin with just five seconds left in the opening round, before wheeling away in celebration, as Bontorin momentarily face-planted, as some confusion grew. Returning following his victory lap, Kara-France attempted to land another ground striker, however, referee, Herb Dean eventually waved the fight off.

Below, check out Kara-France’s comeback knockout win over Bontorin.