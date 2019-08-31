Kai Kara-France Outlasts Mark De La Rosa – UFC Shenzhen Results

Spread the word!













Up next on UFC Shenzhen is a flyweight contest between Kai Kara-France and Mark De La Rosa.

Round 1:

De La Rosa lands a nice couple of shots and comes in nicely on a takedown attempt. He has Kara-France’s back clinched against the cage. Kara-France reverses and lands some nice hamemrfists before getting back to his feet. De La Rosa puts together a very nice combination but Kara-France fires back with a jab. A takedown attempt from De La Rosa comes up flat again, as Kara-France scrambles and gets to his feet. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

A bit right hand from Kara-France drops De La Rosa to the canvas but he’s back up to his feet. De La Rosa comes forward with some volume. A big leg kick from Kara-France takes De La Rosa’s leg out from under him and he falls to the canvas. Some ground-and-pound from Kara-France but he stands up and wants to keep things striking. De La Rosa starting to press the action on the feet now. A big overhand lands for Kara-France but De la Rosa continues to fight forward. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Heavy shots from both men to open the round. Kara-France connects with a nice hook as he ducks and circles out. Another big shot from Kara-France connects and now De La Rosa is firing back with bombs. Beautiful counter shots connect for De La Rosa, but he eats a massive body kick.

Kara-France is putting together a big combination on De La Rosa against the cage, as the body kick seemed to have hurt De La Rosa momentarily. The leg kick from Kara-France is really hurting De La Rosa, but Kara-France isn’t throwing it enough. Now Kara-France is starting to really attack De La Rosa’s front leg.

A body shot lands for Kara-France, and he follows up with a leg kick. Kara-France throwing heavy leather as time expires, and De La Rosa simply evades as the round ends.

Official Result: Kai Kara-France def. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)