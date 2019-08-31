UFC Shenzhen Results: Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Shenzhen results throughout the morning (Sat. August 31, 2019) from Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China.
Jessica Andrade will put up her UFC women’s strawweight title for the first time ever in enemy territory. Andrade takes on Weili Zhang in front of her native Chinese crowd. It’s the first-ever UFC title fight the country has ever seen. Also, in the co-main event, a tremendous welterweight match takes place between explosive strikers Li Jingliang and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.
UFC Shenzhen Results
Main Card:
- Women’s strawweight: (C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang
- Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa
- Women’s catchweight (129 pounds): Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue
- Welterweight: Kenan Song vs. Derrick Krantz
Preliminary Card:
- Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park
- Bantamweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Andre Soukhamthath
- Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moisés
- Women’s bantamweight: Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio
- Bantamweight: Batgerel Danaa vs. Heili Alateng
