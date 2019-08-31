UFC Shenzhen Results: Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Shenzhen results throughout the morning (Sat. August 31, 2019) from Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China.

Jessica Andrade will put up her UFC women’s strawweight title for the first time ever in enemy territory. Andrade takes on Weili Zhang in front of her native Chinese crowd. It’s the first-ever UFC title fight the country has ever seen. Also, in the co-main event, a tremendous welterweight match takes place between explosive strikers Li Jingliang and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Shenzhen results below, and make sure to follow along with us throughout the night on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.

UFC Shenzhen Results

Main Card:

Women’s strawweight: (C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

(C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa

Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa Women’s catchweight (129 pounds): Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue

Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue Welterweight: Kenan Song vs. Derrick Krantz

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park Bantamweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Su Mudaerji vs. Andre Soukhamthath Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moisés

Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moisés Women’s bantamweight: Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio

Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio Bantamweight: Batgerel Danaa vs. Heili Alateng

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Shenzhen begins at 3:00 a.m. ET**