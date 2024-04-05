Kade Ruotolo scores slick Rear-Naked choke submission over Francisco Lo – ONE Fight Night 21 Highlights

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a 180-pound catchweight clash with accomplished BJJ sensation Francisco Lo.

Lo came out fairly aggressive in the opening minute and attempted to jump triangle after finding himself backed into a corner. Ruotolo wisely avoided falling into the trap, but the exchange ultimately resulted in Lo pulling guard and dragging the 21-year-old star to the mat. Lo slapped on a body triangle to keep Ruotolo from passing.

Rutolo climbed back up to his feet, prompting Lo to attempt a heel hook. Ruotolo successfully escaped and scrambled away. Lo initiated another grappling exchange, but his overzealousness allowed Ruotolo to take top control and transition to Lo’s back. With the hooks in, Ruotolo cinched in an arm-in rear-naked choke, forcing the Brazilian to tap out almost instantly.

Official Result: Kade Ruotolo def. Francisco Lo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48.

Following the victory, it was also revealed that Ruotolo will make his mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok.

Check out highlights from Kade Ruotolo vs. Francisco Lo at oNE Fight Night 21: