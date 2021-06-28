Justin Jaynes has no regrets after his split decision loss to Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30.

Jaynes made headlines before UFC Vegas 30 for announcing that he had gambled his entire purse for the event on himself. Jaynes, who was 1-3 in the UFC before the event, was confident that he would secure a win.

Jaynes needed to win. He had suffered three straight losses in the UFC following a spectacular debut at UFC Vegas 3 against Frank Camacho. As most know, the UFC is quick to release fighters with three to four consecutive losses. With his UFC career on the line, Jaynes was in a must-win situation. He made a bet on himself, and his career, that he needed to win.

Jaynes, however, was unable to deliver. Though his performance split the decision, the consensus throughout the MMA community is that he lost the fight to Rosa, and the outcome was accurate. And while he replied to a few tweets post-fight, Jaynes had not released a statement until now. In a series of tweets and replies, Jaynes addressed the loss and doubled down on the decision.

U don’t know me but I promise u I will and would never regret betting anything on myself. Tough day in the office but I’d do it again — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 28, 2021

I said it before the fight and I’ll say it again. I was prepared for all outcomes. If anyone thinks me losing this bet is going to break me they are sadly mistaken #jaynestrained https://t.co/2jV0kAUFzV — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 27, 2021

And if I would’ve won people would say I was genius betting as the underdog. I enjoy taking high risk for high reward. Fell short but if I inspired 1 person to believe in themselves I’m more than content ❤️ — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 27, 2021

It’s what it is, highest highs and the lowest lows. Ain’t no thing but a chicken wing. I think Walmart might be hiring security anyways 🤣😎 — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 27, 2021

Jaynes’ mentality is admirable, considering that his future in the UFC is unclear at this time. Though the promotion has not commented publicly on his bet or his future in the UFC, it has been their standard practice to release fighters with similar records. And although Jaynes said from the beginning that the bet was about the confidence he had in himself, few can deny the correlation with the current debate on fighter pay in the world of MMA.

The wager leaves many to wonder if other fighters will follow in Jaynes’ footsteps to supplement the base pay. Or will the outcome of his decision serve as a cautionary tale? Only time will tell, but we wish Jaynes all the best as he awaits his fate in the UFC.

Do you think Justin Jaynes was foolish or admirable for wagering his fight purse for UFC Vegas 30 on himself?