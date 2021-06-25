UFC featherweight, Justin Jaynes has revealed that he has is betting his entire fight purse on himself ahead of his UFC Vegas 30 preliminary card clash with grappler, Charles Rosa this weekend — as he attempts to snap a three-fight losing skid.



Jaynes, 31, a four-fight Octagon veteran, scored a victory in his first appearance under the promotion’s banner, stopping Frank Camacho with a 40-second round knockout back at UFC Vegas 3 in June.



In three fights since, however, the Michigan native suffered a rear-naked choke loss to Gavin Tucker that August, a December defeat to Gabriel Benitez via knockout, and most recently, a February second round knockout loss to Devonte Smith.



In the midst of a three bout losing spree, Jaynes has openly admitted that his career under the promotion’s banner is on the line against American Top Team staple, Rosa, and claims that he’s betting his entire fight purse on himself, as a betting underdog.



“My career is on the line in this fight,” Jaynes explained during an interview with Overtime Heroics. “Charles’ (Rosa) career is on the line in this fight; he’s coming off of a loss as well. I’ve been an underdog four times in a row, and if Charles thinks I’m just going to roll over, then he will be sadly mistaken because I’m bringing the heat.“



“As soon as the betting line comes out between Justin Jaynes and Charles rosa, I’m putting my entire fight contract on myself, and my coaches and doing that as well,” Jaynes explained. “I’m betting close to 25k that I’m winning my fight because that’s much I believe in myself. This is all in for me, and if I lose this fight, I do not get paid and my coaches do not get paid either. And that won’t be as bad as losing my job of being in the UFC.“



Since his debut under the UFC’s banner back in 2014, from Rosa’s promotional run, he’s established an almost 50-50 record of 4-5 losses, failing to ever compile more than one straight victory.



With a 13-5 professional record, the Ricardo Liborio Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has managed to lodge eight submission wins across his career, including an armbar win over Manny Bermudez and a D’Arce choke stoppage of Sean Soriano in the UFC.



In February at UFC Vegas 19 — the Massachusetts native dropped a unanimous decision loss to Darrick Minner, the most recent of his Octagon appearances.