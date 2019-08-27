Justin Gaethje Wants To ‘F*ck Up’ ‘Crackhead’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has been the talk of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community as of late.

“The Notorious” caught a ton of heat after a video was leaked from an April incident in which McGregor punched a 50-year-old man inside an Irish pub. McGregor soon did an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani to apologize for the incident and discuss his fighting future. During the interview, McGregor revealed he almost had a fight with Justin Gaethje lined up for MSG in July.

However, that fight fell through after McGregor injured his hand. That was news to Gaethje, who responded to McGregor’s comments during a recent interview with TMZ Sports (H/T MMA Mania):

”That was the first time I heard that,” Gaethje admitted. “I was training for a fight, he broke his hand early. So I think even before it would have gotten to me he broke his hand and it didn’t come together. But yeah, it makes me happy. Cowboy’s number 4 and he’s number 3 so after I get through Cowboy it’s onto the next, and that’s him.

”All he has to do is fart and we all talk about it so he makes the final decision right now, which you have to give him props for. I’m sure he’s not lying, but he did name a lot of names so it looks like he’s trying to get back into the mix of things so I’m happy about that.”

McGregor currently awaits the result of next month’s lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier before making his next move. When asked if he believes a fight with McGregor is still possible in the future, “The Highlight” remained optimistic.

”I feel like I’ll fight him one day,” he said. “Probably after Cowboy. The winner of this fight, so long as it’s impressive. If he’s coming back, it has to be someone like me, like Cowboy. It ain’t gonna be a Tony. It could be the loser of Khabib vs. Poirier, but I doubt he wants to do that. So the next option is the winner of me vs. Cowboy if he wants back into the mix. He’s ranked number 3 right now, that’s crazy to me. But he’s got a lot of power.

”He hasn’t fought in two and a half years, but he just has to fight and we’re talking about it. He brings the most attention, he’s the biggest superstar in this sport, he’s not even fighting and he’s still the biggest superstar. So of course I want to f**k him up. I see him punch an old man, do I want to punch him for that? F**k yeah, I want to f**k that dude up for s**t like that. He looks like a crackhead on your video.”

Who do you think takes a potential fight between Gaethje and McGregor?