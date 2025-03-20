UFC Star Conor McGregor is Running for President of Ireland

ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor is running for President of Ireland.

Fed up with the current political landscape in his home country, McGregor aims to ‘Make Ireland Great Again’ after declaring his candidacy for president on social media.

“Ireland, the choice is yours and it is an easy one,” McGregor wrote on X. “Vote for me as your President and we will SAVE IRELAND TOGETHER!”

McGregor’s declaration comes days after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day.

While speaking with members of the press at The White House, McGregor claimed that “Ireland is on the cusp of losing its Irishness” due to the “illegal immigration racket.”

McGregor’s comments really pissed off Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Tánaiste of Ireland, Simon Harris.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026,” McGregor continued in his post. “So between now and June 12, 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas and then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by Nov. 11, 2025.”

Conor McGregor was found liable for sexual assault in November

McGregor’s announcement comes less than five months after a civil jury determined he assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel room in December 2018. The woman, Nikita Hand, accused the Irish megastar of “brutally raping and battering” her after a Christmas night out.

‘Mystic Mac’ vehemently denied the allegations, but was ultimately ordered to pay more than $200,000 in damages to Hand in addition to her legal fees which reportedly exceeded $1 million.

McGregor voiced his plans to appeal the civil court jury’s verdict, claiming that the sexual encounter between himself and Hand was consensual.

