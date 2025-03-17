Conor McGregor launches tirade at Ireland’s ‘Illegal immigration racket’ ahead of Donald Trump meeting

Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor took to the podium at The White House this afternoon this afternoon, hitting out at the Irish government and officials, claiming the country’s current climate is rife for an alleged “illegal immigration racket” ahead of his scheduled meeting with United States President, Donald Trump.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, is set to spend the day in Washington, ahead of a meeting with current president, Trump.

Conor McGregor launches tirade against Irish government in visit to Washington

And taking to a podium where he briefly fielded questions from assembled media, McGregor claimed the United States — who was Ireland’s “big bro” should help the country, which he claimed was rife to an “illegal immigration racket”, expressing his views on the island’s current climate.

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty,” Conor McGregor said. “Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability.

Conor McGregor holding a press conference in the White House is not what I expected to see today 😂pic.twitter.com/JegUo6WwkD — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) March 17, 2025

“Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness due to the illegal immigration racket,” Conor McGregor continued.

Furthermore, McGregor pointed to America’s population of Irish ex-pats, and claimed if the “older sibling” — as he labelled the United States, didn’t intervene, the Irish-American population would have no country to visit when they returned to the Republic of Ireland.

“Ireland and America, we are siblings,” McGregor claimed. “We consider America our big sibling. So it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, prosperous country for 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, [to] come back to their home.

“So we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue, and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro. And that’s how we feel,” McGregor said.

Last year, McGregor labelled the Irish government and it’s officials as “greedy” — slamming the installation of a new bike shed near political buildings, costing in excess of €335,000.

“I’ve seen nicer bus stops!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “1. Who charged this extortionate price. 2. Which wally in position approved it. With me as President this type of carry on that we’ve seen countless times, some more serious than others, would be tore apart on the spot! A greedy and corrupted bunch of chances is all! #IDHAVEALLOURANSWERS”