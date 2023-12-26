Justin Gaethje Lobbies for UFC title fight with Islam Makhachev: ‘Oliveira had his shot and didn’t show up’

Justin Gaethje is ready for another shot at UFC gold.

Originally scheduled to rematch Charles Oliveira at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev instead defended his lightweight world title against Alexander Volkanovski after ‘Do Bronx’ was forced to withdraw due to a cut sustained whilst training.

The ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ made quick work of Volkanovski, scoring a vicious first-round head-kick KO.

Everyone assumed that the UFC would look to rebook the originally scheduled headliner between Makhachev and Oliveira for early 2024. However, it now appears that Islam Makhachev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, have completely moved on from running it back with Oliveira in favor of a fresh matchup with current BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje.

‘The Highlight’ is more than ready to jump the queue and sign on the dotted line if that’s what Makhachev wants. All UFC CEO Dana White has to do is make the call.

“Waiting on the call,” Gaethje wrote on X. “Ready when you are @ufc @danawhite Let’s see who can kick the others head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is.”

Is the third time the charm for Justin Gaethje?

Gaethje’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 291 when he scored a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Dustin Poirier. It was his second-straight victory after putting on a brilliant performance against Rafael Fiziev four months prior. Gaethje has won three of his last five with his two losses coming in championship fights.

If ‘The Highlight’ does land another lightweight title opportunity, it will be his third, and likely final chance at gold after coming up short against former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.