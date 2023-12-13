Islam Makhachev backed to retire in ‘Couple more years’ amid plans for UFC 299 fight with Justin Gaethje

Daniel Corimer envisions an early retirement for former teammate, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev successfully followed in close friend ~Khabib Nurmagomedov’s footsteps when he won the UFC lightweight title by defeating Charles Oliviera at UFC 280 in October of last year. However, it seems that Makhachev may be headed for an early retirement, much like Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old most recently stopped Alexander Volkaonvski, putting to bed their chapter after the Australian pushed Islam Makhachev to the very brink in their first fight at UFC 284. Volkanovski stepped in on late notice, filling in for Oliveira who withdrew due to a cut at UFC 294 in October.

While it seems that Islam Makhachev – Charles Oliveira II would be rebooked, Makhachev instead seems set on taking on a fresh opponent, Justin Gaethje.

Daniel Cormier predicts Islam Makhachev will retire soon.

Discussing the situation on his YouTube channel, Cormier thinks that Makhachev is seeking new matchups as he wants to add more names to his resume before hanging up the gloves.

“That immediately makes you think,” Daniel Cormier said. “Is Islam saying that he doesn’t want rematches because it’s Tsaruykan? Because before, it seemed like it was all systems go for Charles Oliveira. But again, we hadn’t heard from Islam. We don’t know if that’s how Islam’s been feeling. ‘I don’t really want to do rematches’,” Cormier discussed.

This is where I think we’re messing up, when we watch that video. We’re missing why Islam said he doesn’t want rematches, and why I think he’s right. If I’m being honest… When the reporter followed up with ‘Islam, can you see yourself doing this until you’re 40?’, Islam said ‘40? No. Maybe a couple of more years’. That’s why I think it’s right.”

Makhachev is currently not expected to return to the cage until at least March 2024, no opponent has been announced.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier?